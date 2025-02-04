DaQuan Jones News: Sees dip in production

Jones recorded 23 total tackles (11 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended over 16 regular-season games in 2024.

Jones started 16 of the Bills' regular-season games this year after missing 10 contests in 2023 due to a pectoral injury. However, the 33-year-old's production declined significantly, recording 15 fewer tackles than in 2022, when he also appeared in 16 regular-season games. Despite the drop in tackles, Jones tallied an impressive 2.5 sacks, proving he's still a somewhat-valuable interior pass rusher. The Penn State product is expected to remain in Buffalo next season, having signed a two-year, $16 million extension with the team last offseason. Jones is likely to continue as one of the Bills' top interior defensive linemen again in 2025.