Dare Ogunbowale News: In line for backup role

Ogunbowale could serve as the top backup in Thursday's game against the Jets, as Dameon Pierce (groin) did not practice for a second straight day Tuesday.

Ogunbowale would move up the depth chart if Pierce is unable to heal in time for Week 9. The short week doesn't help. Ogunbowale filled in earlier this season when both Pierce and starter Joe Mixon missed time, with his high-water mark coming in Week 5's win over Buffalo when he had 21 touches. That kind of volume is not expected with Mixon in top form, but the short week could present opportunities for Ogunbowale, who already has more touches and targets than he did all last season.