Dare Ogunbowale News: Lining up as top backup Week 10

Ogunbowale is expected to serve as the top backup to Joe Mixon in Week 10, as Dameon Pierce (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday night's game against the Lions.

Pierce will miss a second consecutive week, ceding the depth spots in the backfield to Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor. There may not be much for either back to do, unless Mixon sustains an injury; in Week 9's loss to the Jets, Ogunbowale and Taylor combined for four touches and three targets (no catches).