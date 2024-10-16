Dare Ogunbowale News: No more competition

Ogunbowale became the undisputed third running back on the depth chart, following Houston's decision to trade Cam Akers to the Vikings.

The Texans suddenly found themselves with a deep backfield following the returns of Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce in Week 6, so it made sense to jettison some of that depth. Both Akers and Ogunbowale filled in while Mixon and Pierce were unavailable, and the former was considered expendable. Ogunbowale, who was on the field more than Akers last week, is seen as more of a receiving threat and provides greater versatility off the bench. The 30-year-old Ogunbowale could emerge with an even bigger role as the No. 2 back behind Mixon; Pierce, who struggled in 2023, the first season in a new scheme under a new coaching regime, still needs to prove his worth.