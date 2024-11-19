Dare Ogunbowale News: One catch in win
Ogunbowale caught his lone target for 11 yards in Monday's 34-10 victory over the Cowboys in Week 11.
Ogunbowale was limited to a season-low eight snaps, as Houston's offense featured a lot of Joe Mixon (22 touches, four targets). With Dameon Pierce's return from a two-game absence, Ogunbowale was back to third on the depth chart, although he got more snaps (eight) than Pierce (four). The catch was Ogunbowale's first in six weeks.
