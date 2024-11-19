Fantasy Football
Dare Ogunbowale

Dare Ogunbowale News: One catch in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 19, 2024

Ogunbowale caught his lone target for 11 yards in Monday's 34-10 victory over the Cowboys in Week 11.

Ogunbowale was limited to a season-low eight snaps, as Houston's offense featured a lot of Joe Mixon (22 touches, four targets). With Dameon Pierce's return from a two-game absence, Ogunbowale was back to third on the depth chart, although he got more snaps (eight) than Pierce (four). The catch was Ogunbowale's first in six weeks.

Dare Ogunbowale
Houston Texans
