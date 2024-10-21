Fantasy Football
Dare Ogunbowale News: One rush, one target in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Ogunbowale had one carry for six yards and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Packers in Week 7.

Ogunbowale (15 snaps) and Dameon Pierce (seven snaps, two carries) were barely involved in what was the second game back from injury for starter Joe Mixon (42 snaps). With both Mixon and Pierce back from injuries, Ogunbowale is not needed much as a runner, but his third-down duties keeps him relevant, although not so much for fantasy managers.

