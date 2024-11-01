Dare Ogunbowale News: Quiet as top backup

Ogunbowale had one carry for minus-1 yards and failed to catch any of his three targets in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the Jets.

Ogunbowale was Houston's top backup at running back but did little in his 29 offensive snaps. With a healthy Joe Mixon, no backup would be expected to do much on the ground, but it was as a receiver where Ogunbowale could have made an impression. However, Houston's offensive line allowed pressure to quarterback C.J. Stroud, which made for a disjointed passing attack.