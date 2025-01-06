Dare Ogunbowale News: Regular workload Week 18

Ogunbowale had two carries for minus-3 yards and caught two of three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans in Week 18.

Ogunbowale played 12 snaps, which is a normal workload for the third-string back when all hands are healthy. Starter Joe Mixon was limited to one series while Dameon Pierce took up the bulk of playing time in the regular-season finale. Ogunbowale finished the regular season with 30 carries for 112 yards and 19 receptions (28 targets) for 198 yards and a touchdown catch over 17 games.