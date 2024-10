Ogunbowale rushed two times for eight yards in Sunday's 41-21 win over New England in Week 6.

As expected, Ogunbowale (18 snaps) experienced a drop in playing time and touches with the returns of both Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce. Ogunbowale, who operates as a pass-catching back on third downs, was on the field more than Cam Akers (two snaps).