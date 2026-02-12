Dareke Young News: Career year in 2025
Young caught two of three targets for 48 yards and tallied 322 kick-return yards across nine regular-season games in 2025.
The fourth-year pro from Lenoir-Rhyne set career highs in receiving yards and kick-return yards while tying his best reception total, all while appearing in just nine regular-season contests. Young also operated as one of the Seahawks' top special-teamers, logging 156 snaps and tallying nine total tackles during the regular season. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Young could draw interest from teams seeking special-teams help ahead of next season.
