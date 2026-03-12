Dareke Young headshot

Dareke Young News: Heading to Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Young is in line to sign with the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The wide receiver, who dealt with a quadriceps injury in 2025, caught two passes for 48 yards and no scores across nine regular-season games. Young saw action more often on special teams than offense.

Dareke Young
Las Vegas Raiders
