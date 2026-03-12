Dareke Young News: Heading to Vegas
Young is in line to sign with the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The wide receiver, who dealt with a quadriceps injury in 2025, caught two passes for 48 yards and no scores across nine regular-season games. Young saw action more often on special teams than offense.
