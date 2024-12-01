Fantasy Football
Dareke Young News: Healthy inactive for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 10:43am

Young (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

Young suited up for four of Seattle's previous five games, but he didn't log more than five offensive snaps in any contest during that span. The third-year wideout has yet to record a catch this season and has just one target, which came in Week 1 against Denver. As was the case in his first two years with the club, Young has worked primarily on special teams in 2024.

Dareke Young
Seattle Seahawks
