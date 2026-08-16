Darian Kinnard Injury: DNP Sunday

Kinnard (ankle) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

It is unclear where Kinnard picked up the ankle issue or what the return timeline looks like. If the issue is minor, the depth offensive lineman could be back to practice as soon as Monday. If Kinnard must miss additional time, Travis Glover could see additional snaps with the second-team offensive line in Friday's preseason showdown with the Broncos.