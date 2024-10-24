Darien Butler News: Medically cleared

Butler (knee) has received full medical clearance Thursday and will begin working out for teams around the league, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Butler spent the entire 2023 season on IR with the Raiders due to what's been revealed to have been ACL and meniscus injuries. The UDFA out of Arizona State appeared in 15 games with Las Vegas as a rookie in 2022, mostly contributing on special teams. He'll now work to earn another depth opportunity, likely on a practice squad.