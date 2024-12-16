Darious Williams News: Gets first pick of season
Williams recorded two tackles (one solo) and an interception during Thursday's 12-6 win at San Francisco.
Brock Purdy threw a duck of a pass into the Rams' end zone in the fourth quarter, and Williams was able to smoothly run underneath it to preserve his team's 9-6 lead. He remains locked into a near-every down role on the boundary ahead of a Week 16 matchup against the Jets.
