Darious Williams News: Retires from NFL
The Rams placed Williams on the reserve/retired list Saturday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.
Williams spent six of his eight-year NFL career with the Rams, including for each of the last two seasons after playing for the Jaguars from 2022 to 2023. He was a key piece to the Rams' secondary during their Super Bowl LVI run in 2021. The UAB product will end his professional career with 306 total tackles, 77 pass defenses (12 interceptions, including one pick-six), two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 104 regular-season games.
Darious Williams
Free Agent
