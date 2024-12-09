Fantasy Football
Darious Williams headshot

Darious Williams News: Secures six tackles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Williams recorded six total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 44-42 win over the Bills.

Williams led the team in tackles in the Week 14 shootout between Buffalo and Los Angeles, securing a season-high six stops in the victory. The cornerback has now compiled 34 total tackles (28 solo) and four passes defensed over nine games in 2024 after opening the year on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Darious Williams
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
