Darius Alexander News: Records 3.5 sacks in rookie season

Alexander totaled 20 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and a defensed pass over 16 games (two starts) during the 2025 campaign.

After being drafted by New York in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Alexander was a healthy scratch Week 1. However, he played in every contest the rest of the way and maintained a fairly steady rotational role. Alexander didn't get into the sacks column until he logged a half-sack in Week 8, but he concluded the campaign with 3.0 sacks over his final six contests. Alexander's strong finish could earn him consideration for a starting role next year.