Darius Muasau headshot

Darius Muasau Injury: Absorbs significant role in Year 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Muasau (ankle) started 11 of the 12 games in which he played in 2025, totaling 51 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) and one defensed pass.

Muasau began the campaign in a rotational role, but Micah McFadden suffered a foot injury in Week 1 and never returned to game action, leaving the former with a starting role. Muasau dealt with injuries as well -- he spent four games on IR due to an ankle injury and also sat out one contest early in the campaign due to a concussion -- but he typically logged defensive snap counts north of 60 percent when he was healthy. Muasau suffered an ankle injury in Week 18, and it's unclear if it's an issue that will affect his availability for OTAs. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and should play a role on defense for the Giants next year, though whether or not he'll continue to start could depend on the health of the team's other inside linebackers.

Darius Muasau
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Muasau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Muasau See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
38 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 16: Top Risers & Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 16: Top Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
59 days ago
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football
NFL
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
74 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 13: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 13: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
79 days ago