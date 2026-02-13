Darius Muasau Injury: Absorbs significant role in Year 2

Muasau (ankle) started 11 of the 12 games in which he played in 2025, totaling 51 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) and one defensed pass.

Muasau began the campaign in a rotational role, but Micah McFadden suffered a foot injury in Week 1 and never returned to game action, leaving the former with a starting role. Muasau dealt with injuries as well -- he spent four games on IR due to an ankle injury and also sat out one contest early in the campaign due to a concussion -- but he typically logged defensive snap counts north of 60 percent when he was healthy. Muasau suffered an ankle injury in Week 18, and it's unclear if it's an issue that will affect his availability for OTAs. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and should play a role on defense for the Giants next year, though whether or not he'll continue to start could depend on the health of the team's other inside linebackers.