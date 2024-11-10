Darius Muasau Injury: Sidelined Week 10 due to hamstring
Muasau is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers in Munich due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Muasau was listed as questionable heading into Sunday after the hamstring injury limited his practice participation Thursday and Friday. The reserve linebacker has recorded 11 tackles and one interception over his eight appearances on the season.
