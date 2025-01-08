Darius Muasau News: Ends first campaign on high note

Muasau closed the 2024 regular season with 55 tackles (26 solo) and one interception over 15 games (seven starts).

Muasau was called upon to start in Week 1 when Micah McFadden was unable to suit up. Muasau impressed with six tackles and a pickoff in that contest, but with McFadden returning for Week 2, the UCLA product transitioned to a rotational role. Muasau ended up starting six of the Giants' final seven games, though, as both McFadden and Bobby Okereke dealt with injuries, and during that span the rookie recorded eight or more stops four times. McFadden and Okereke are under contract for next season and should be back to full health, so it's unclear how much opportunity Muasau will get out the gate.