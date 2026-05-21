Darius Muasau headshot

Darius Muasau News: Participates in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Muasau (ankle) participated in Thursday's offseason program.

Muasau suffered an ankle injury in the season finale, but there are no lingering issues to start the offseason program. Muasau stacked up 51 tackles (24 solo) and 1.0 sacks through 12 games in 2025. With the addition of fifth-overall pick Arvell Reese and free-agent acquisition Tremaine Edmunds, Muasau will compete for a depth role heading into the 2026 campaign.

Darius Muasau
New York Giants
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