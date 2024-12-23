Darius Muasau News: Records double-digit stops Week 16

Muasau totaled 11 tackles (four solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's 34-7 defeat against Atlanta.

Muasau started again in place of Bobby Okereke (back) and was on the field for all but one of New York's defensive snaps. He not only paced the Giants in tackles but also reached the double-digit mark for the first time in his career. Muasau has 25 stops over the past three games and will likely continue to be a useful IDP asset for as long as Okereke remains out of action.