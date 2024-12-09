Darius Muasau News: Tallies eight stops Week 14
Muasau recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.
Muasau logged 76 percent of New York's defensive snaps, which marked his most game action since Week 1. The uptick in opportunity came as a result of Bobby Okereke missing the contest due to a back injury. If Okereke is out for another game Sunday versus Baltimore, Muasau figures to be in the starting lineup again.
