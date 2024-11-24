Darius Muasau News: Will play Week 12
Muasau (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Muasau was sidelined for Week 10 against the Panthers due to a hamstring injury, but he will return for Week 12 after practicing in a limited capacity all week. The rookie sixth-round pick mostly has served on special teams this season, logging 11 tackles (seven solo) and one interception through eight regular-season games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now