Darius Robinson Injury: Continues to sit out of practice
Robinson (calf) did not practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Robinson opened the regular season on injured reserve due to a calf injury he sustained during the final week of training camp. He was activated off IR on Oct. 28, but he hasn't been able to practice since. Unless he's able to log at least a limited practice session this week, it's unlikely Robinson will suit up against the Jets on Sunday.
