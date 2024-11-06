Fantasy Football
Darius Robinson

Darius Robinson Injury: Continues to sit out of practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Robinson (calf) did not practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Robinson opened the regular season on injured reserve due to a calf injury he sustained during the final week of training camp. He was activated off IR on Oct. 28, but he hasn't been able to practice since. Unless he's able to log at least a limited practice session this week, it's unlikely Robinson will suit up against the Jets on Sunday.

Darius Robinson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
