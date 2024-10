Robinson (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' officials site reports.

Robinson's limited practice Wednesday indicates he's nearing a return to the field after sustaining a calf injury that's sidelined him since late August. The 2024 first-round pick must still be activated to the Cardinals' active roster to have a chance at suiting up for the team's Week 6 contest in Green Bay.