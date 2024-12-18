Fantasy Football
Darius Robinson

Darius Robinson Injury: Logs limited session Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Robinson (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson has been nursing a calf issue for the majority of his rookie campaign, but he's played through the injury over the last three weeks, so Wednesday's limited session is likely precautionary. However, the 2024 first-round pick could be in jeopardy of missing time if he downgrades to a DNP on Thursday or Friday.

Darius Robinson
Arizona Cardinals

