Darius Robinson Injury: Logs limited session Wednesday

Robinson (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson has been nursing a calf issue for the majority of his rookie campaign, but he's played through the injury over the last three weeks, so Wednesday's limited session is likely precautionary. However, the 2024 first-round pick could be in jeopardy of missing time if he downgrades to a DNP on Thursday or Friday.