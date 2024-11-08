Darius Robinson Injury: Missing another week
Robinson (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
The 2024 first-round pick from Missouri will have to wait another week to potentially make his NFL debut after sitting out of practice all week due to a calf issue. Dante Stills and Victor Dimukeje will each likely continue to see increased work as rotational edge rushers until Robinson is past his injury.
