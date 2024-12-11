Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darius Robinson headshot

Darius Robinson Injury: Opens Week 15 with limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Robinson (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Robinson was able to make his NFL debut Week 13 against Seattle after injuring his calf during training camp. He's remained a regular on the injury report, but the Missouri product was able to play again Week 14 versus Seattle and increased his defensive snap count by six. Unless he's aggravated the calf issue, Robinson seems likely to suit up this Sunday against New England.

Darius Robinson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now