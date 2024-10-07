Darius Robinson Injury: Return to practice imminent

Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Robinson (calf) is in line to return to practice this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson has been sidelined since hurting his calf during an Aug. 22 practice, spending the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve. The Cardinals will need to open his practice window in order for the rookie first-round pick to take part in drills, at which point they'll have 21 days to evaluate him. Assuming he gets back on the active roster, Robinson will look to bolster a pass rush that sits in a tie for 19th with 11.0 sacks.