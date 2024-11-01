Darius Robinson Injury: Won't play in Week 9

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Friday that Robinson (calf) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was activated off injured reserve Monday; however, he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a calf issue, so it's no surprise he won't suit up in Week 9. Expect Dante Stills and Victor Dimukeje to see increased work as rotational defensive ends until Robinson is ready to make his NFL debut.