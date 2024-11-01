Fantasy Football
Darius Robinson Injury: Won't play in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 12:40pm

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Friday that Robinson (calf) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was activated off injured reserve Monday; however, he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a calf issue, so it's no surprise he won't suit up in Week 9. Expect Dante Stills and Victor Dimukeje to see increased work as rotational defensive ends until Robinson is ready to make his NFL debut.

Darius Robinson
Arizona Cardinals
