Robinson (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Robinson was designated to return from injured reserve Oct. 9, but he was estimated as a non-participant Wednesday and didn't practice Thursday. It appears the 2024 first-round pick is still nursing his calf issue, and Victor Dimukeje will continue to serve as Arizona's top rotational defensive end until Robinson is activated.