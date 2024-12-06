Fantasy Football
Darius Robinson

Darius Robinson News: Good to go for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Robinson (calf) was limited in Friday's practice but does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Seattle, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Robinson continues to have his reps limited due to a calf injury he suffered in training camp, but he will play for a second straight game. The rookie first-round pick made his NFL regular-season debut against the Vikings on Sunday, though he did not record a tackle across 22 defensive snaps.

Darius Robinson
Arizona Cardinals

