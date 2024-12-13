Darius Robinson News: Past calf issue

Robinson (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

The 2024 first-round pick from Missouri was a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to a calf injury, but it now appears he's recovered in time to suit up Sunday. Robinson has appeared in just two games this season, recording one total tackle across 50 defensive snaps. He's expected to serve as one of Arizona's top rotational edge rushers in Week 15.