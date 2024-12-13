Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darius Robinson headshot

Darius Robinson News: Past calf issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Robinson (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

The 2024 first-round pick from Missouri was a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to a calf injury, but it now appears he's recovered in time to suit up Sunday. Robinson has appeared in just two games this season, recording one total tackle across 50 defensive snaps. He's expected to serve as one of Arizona's top rotational edge rushers in Week 15.

Darius Robinson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now