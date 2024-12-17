Darius Robinson News: Picks up first career sack in win

Robinson recorded three tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Cardinals' win over the Patriots on Sunday.

In his third game of the season, Robinson recorded a second-quarter sack of Drake Maye. It was Robinson's first career QB takedown after he was picked in the first round of the 2024 Draft. Robinson's playing time is starting to tick upward, as he was in on a season-high 59 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps versus New England.