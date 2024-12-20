Fantasy Football
Darius Robinson News: Ready for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 12:56pm

Robinson (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Despite three consecutive limited practice sessions, Robinson doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Week 16. The 2024 first-round pick has been battling a calf injury throughout the season, limiting him to just three games in his rookie campaign. Over 78 defensive snaps, he's recorded four total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. Expect Robinson to serve as the Cardinals' top rotational edge rusher Sunday.

