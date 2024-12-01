Fantasy Football
Darius Robinson News: Set to make pro debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 8:59am

Robinson (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 27th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft injured his calf in training camp and has been out since, but he was activated off injured reserve Oct. 28. Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon mentioned Monday that the team was discussing a "plan" for Robinson if he were to play, so his snap count may be limited in his first outing, per Urban.

Darius Robinson
Arizona Cardinals
