Darius Slay headshot

Darius Slay Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Slay (groin) was a DNP on Thursday's injury report.

Slay suffered a groin injury during the Eagles' Week 8 win over the Bengals. He's opened the week with consecutive DNPs, and unless he can practice in at least a limited capacity Friday, he's in jeopardy of being ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. If Slay is sidelined, Isaiah Rodgers would be the top candidate to start at corner alongside Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

