Darius Slay Injury: Done for night with concussion
Slay exited Sunday night's game against the Rams with a concussion and will not return.
Slay was injured on the first defensive series of the second half. He previously was banged up in the first quarter as well but quickly returned to the game. Slay will now need to enter the league's concussion protocol ahead of next Sunday's date with the Ravens. Isaiah Rodgers is the next man up at cornerback for Philly.
