Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Darius Slay headshot

Darius Slay Injury: Done for night with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Slay exited Sunday night's game against the Rams with a concussion and will not return.

Slay was injured on the first defensive series of the second half. He previously was banged up in the first quarter as well but quickly returned to the game. Slay will now need to enter the league's concussion protocol ahead of next Sunday's date with the Ravens. Isaiah Rodgers is the next man up at cornerback for Philly.

Darius Slay
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now