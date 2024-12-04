Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darius Slay headshot

Darius Slay Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 3:16pm

Slay (concussion) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Slay was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 12 against the Rams, and he wasn't cleared in time for this past Sunday's game against the Ravens. Slay would need to clear the league's five step concussion protocols in order to play against the Panthers on Sunday, and a full practice session over the next two days would be a step in the right direction for the veteran corner.

Darius Slay
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now