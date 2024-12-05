Darius Slay Injury: Full practice participant Thursday

Slay (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Slay remains in the league's concussion protocols, but he took a step in the right direction Thursday by practicing in full. The last step to exit protocols and play Sunday against Carolina would to be cleared by an independent neurologist. Slay has logged 32 tackles (26 solo), eight pass defenses and one forced fumble across 10 regular-season games.