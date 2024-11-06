Darius Slay Injury: Limited Wednesday
Slay (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Slay's couldn't suit up for the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Jaguars due to a groin injury sustained the week prior, but Wednesday's limited session suggests he could return as soon as Week 10's matchup against the Cowboys. His participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether the veteran corner can play through the pain Sunday.
