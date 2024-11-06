Fantasy Football
Darius Slay headshot

Darius Slay Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Slay (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Slay's couldn't suit up for the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Jaguars due to a groin injury sustained the week prior, but Wednesday's limited session suggests he could return as soon as Week 10's matchup against the Cowboys. His participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether the veteran corner can play through the pain Sunday.

Darius Slay
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
