Darius Slay Injury: Missing Week 9

Slay (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.

Slay was unable to practice all week after sustaining a groin injury in the Eagles' Week 8 win over the Bengals, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Sunday. The All-Pro corner has recorded 27 total tackles and five passes defended through seven appearances this season. Expect Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers to see increased work in Philadelphia's secondary with Slay sidelined in Week 9.