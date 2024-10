Slay (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

Slay upgraded from no participation in Thursday's practice to a full session Friday. However, the veteran cornerback is still in jeopardy of missing Sunday's divisional matchup due to a knee issue. If Slay is unable to play through injury in Week 7, expect Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers to see increased snaps with Philadelphia's first-team defense.