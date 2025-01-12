Darius Slay Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Slay (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Packers.

Slay suffered an elbow injury in the second quarter, which ultimately required him to take trip to the locker room. Prior to exiting the game, the cornerback recorded two solo tackles and an interception. In his absence, Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers will see an increase in workload in Philadelphia's secondary.