Darius Slay News: Calls it a career
Slay announced Monday via his personal social media accounts that he is retiring from the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Slay heads to retirement with honors as a six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion (LIX) and first-team All-Pro (2017), having spent time with the Lions, Eagles and Steelers in his career. The veteran appeared in 10 regular-season games with Pittsburgh in 2025 before being waived and claimed Buffalo, though he never reported to the Bills' team facilities.
Darius Slay
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Slay See More
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: NFL Combine Analysis for Wide Receivers12 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison20 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown21 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
NFL Best Ball: Wide Receiver Analysis + 2026 Rankings34 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Slay See More