Darius Slay News: Calls it a career

Slay announced Monday via his personal social media accounts that he is retiring from the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Slay heads to retirement with honors as a six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion (LIX) and first-team All-Pro (2017), having spent time with the Lions, Eagles and Steelers in his career. The veteran appeared in 10 regular-season games with Pittsburgh in 2025 before being waived and claimed Buffalo, though he never reported to the Bills' team facilities.