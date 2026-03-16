Darius Slay headshot

Darius Slay News: Calls it a career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Slay announced Monday via his personal social media accounts that he is retiring from the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Slay heads to retirement with honors as a six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion (LIX) and first-team All-Pro (2017), having spent time with the Lions, Eagles and Steelers in his career. The veteran appeared in 10 regular-season games with Pittsburgh in 2025 before being waived and claimed Buffalo, though he never reported to the Bills' team facilities.

Darius Slay
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