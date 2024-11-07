Darius Slay News: Logs full practice Thursday

Slay (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Slay missed practice all of last week due to a groin injury, which caused him to be sidelined for the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Jaguars. He opened this week with a limited practice Wednesday, but he appears to be over the issue as he was able to participate without restrictions in Thursday's session. Barring any setbacks, Slay should be able to suit up for Sunday's NFC East showdown against the Cowboys.