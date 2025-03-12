Darius Slay News: Officially signs with Pittsburgh

Slay signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Slay officially finds a new home in Pittsburgh, bringing veteran leadership to the team's secondary and becoming an option to start opposite Joey Porter at outside cornerback. The 34-year-old and six-time Pro Bowler started all 14 of his regular-season appearances with the Eagles in 2024, racking up 49 tackles (39 solo), 13 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.