Darius Slay News: Officially signs with Pittsburgh
Slay signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Slay officially finds a new home in Pittsburgh, bringing veteran leadership to the team's secondary and becoming an option to start opposite Joey Porter at outside cornerback. The 34-year-old and six-time Pro Bowler started all 14 of his regular-season appearances with the Eagles in 2024, racking up 49 tackles (39 solo), 13 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now