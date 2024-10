Slay recorded nine tackles (seven solo) and notched a defensed pass in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Slay's nine stops were a season high -- in fact, over the first three weeks of the campaign he registered a total of 10 tackles. The veteran cornerback's single-season career best in stops is 61, which he established in 2014 while with Detroit. Slay also has two pass defenses and a forced fumble through four contests this season.